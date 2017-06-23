‘Survivor’ Winner Hosts Competition to Raise Money for Veterans & Non-Profits

‘Survivor’ first aired on CBS in 2000. Now in it’s 34th season, the reality series continues to attract viewers and contestants from all walks of life.

A Maine native, and ‘Survivor’ winner, started a condensed ‘Survivor’ themed competition a few years ago for a good cause.

“It’s a combination of physical and mental challenges, very much like you see in Survivor,” said Bob Crowley, event organizer.

60 applicants were whittled down to 18 to compete in 22 ‘Survivor’-themed challenges over the course of three days in the woods of Durham.

“The people that are attracted to these challenges are basically incredibly competitive, some are very cerebral people that are good at puzzles, some are real physical people that just like the tough games that we play here,” said Crowley.

It truly is a mix of very different people- featuring a firefighter, teacher, accountant, and a TV5 morning anchor, to name a few. The most these competitors have in common is their love for the 17-year-old reality show and raising money for a worthy cause.

“The 18 people that come to play Survivor donate $300 to be treated like crap for a whole weekend, and they seem to enjoy it.”

Maine native Bob Crowley, who won the 17th season of the series, started the challenge five years ago to raise funds for disabled veterans.

The proceeds from the competition covers the costs for non-profits, Boys & Girl Scouts, Special Olympians, and veterans to stay at Maine Forest Yurts, a 100-acre campground owned by Crowley.

“Like anyone who watches Survivor, and I think why Survivor is so successful, people look at the show and wonder what would they do in those circumstances. How would they handle themselves? Could they endure some of the things they’re watching? Well this is an opportunity to find out,” said Richard Hatch.

The event also draws in other former ‘Survivor’ winners like Hatch, who won the very first million dollar prize in the show’s premiere season.

He returns year after year and hopes fans of the show who are free for the weekend will join him.

“You can actually watch from the sidelines the Survivor games and the challenges, and cheer on your favorite contestants,” said Hatch.

Winners from today’s challenges get an all-expenses paid cruise on Crowley’s 25-year old pontoon boat on Runaround Pond.

“That’s what the winners get and so I am bucking for the women to win. Don’t tell the guys I said that,” said Crowley.