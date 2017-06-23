State Workers Come Out to Oppose Government Shutdown

State workers came to Augusta today to speak out against a government shutdown. They also called on legislators to pass an appropriate budget.

Jane Gilbert was a state employee when the government shut down in 1991. She described the fear families experienced.

“One of the things that people need to remember, the governor and the legislature, these are their employees for God’s sake. Help them out, this isn’t a game. These are real life people with real live lives to live.”

“I worked for the Department of Transportation. We have about 12 hundred maintenance workers out there that make little money. They were scared, they didn’t know how they were going to feed their families, and I’m not exaggerating. They didn’t know how long it was going to last, they didn’t know if they were ever going to go back to work, and they didn’t know if they were ever going to get their paychecks.”

She also says many current employees can’t compare the previous shutdown to the situation today.

“I think that people have forgotten, quite frankly, what it was like and I think they don’t know and therefore increasing the anxiety.”

Representatives from a Maine State Employees Association estimate a shutdown would cost workers 2.5 million dollars a day.

“So paychecks could be delayed as they were in ’91 if there is no budget,” says Mary Anne Turowski of Maine State Employees Association SEIU Local 1989. “So people wouldn’t even get paid for the work they performed in June that is now due to them the first week in July.”

They also want to stress that if a budget isn’t put in place soon, all Mainers will be affected.

Our members, state employees, go to work every day expecting to provide services for the state of Maine. And those services won’t be provided, big and small.