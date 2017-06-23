Skowhegan Man Allegedly Holds Kitchen Knife to Man’s Throat

A Skowhegan man was arrested Thursday after police say he held a kitchen knife to another man’s throat.

A man told police he was walking past David Scribner’s home when Scribner asked him to come inside.

The man refused, but he told police Scribner grabbed him and dragged him into the home on McClellan St.

Scribner then allegedly held a kitchen knife to the mans throat and told him he couldn’t leave.

The victim says he escaped after Scribner was distracted and called the police.

Police arrested Scribner at his home.

He’s charged with criminal restraint and assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.