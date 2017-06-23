Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible Today, Turning Humid Too

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A warm front will gradually move through the state during the day today allowing warm and more humid air to move back into the region as the day progresses. As the warm front moves through, we’ll see plenty of clouds with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It looks like the showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous over northern and western areas. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs this afternoon. Dewpoints will start in the 50s for most spots this morning then climb into the mid and upper 60s later this morning and through the afternoon making for very sticky conditions. A cold front will cross the state tonight into Saturday morning continuing to give us some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the overnight hours and into the first half of the day Saturday. We’ll likely see some fog developing tonight too and it could be dense in spots so keep that in mind if you have any sort of travel plans for the nighttime hours or early Saturday. It’ll be warm and humid tonight with lows in the 60s.

The cold front will clear the state Saturday morning. We’ll start the day with clouds and lingering scattered showers. As the front moves out, showers will come to an end and we’ll have drier air moving into the region during the afternoon which will allow skies to brighten as the afternoon progresses. It’ll be warm and humid Saturday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Less humid air will move into the region Saturday night making for a more comfortable day Sunday. An upper level disturbance will cross the state Sunday giving us a chance for a few showers mainly over northern areas. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Disturbances moving through the area Monday and Tuesday will keep a chance for a few showers in the forecast for early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous north and west of Bangor. Becoming humid. Highs between 68°-78°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: A few morning showers possible then brightening skies. Warm and humid. Highs between 75°-83°. Winds will become west 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. A few showers possible over northern areas. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW