Sam Dexter Promoted to Single-A by Chicago White Sox

Messalonskee graduate, Sam Dexter, has been promoted in the Chicago White Sox farm system. Dexter moves from Great Falls in the rookie league to single A Kannapolis in North Carolina. He debuted as a designated hitter for the Intimidators last night, going 2 for 3, with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored and a walk. The league is called the South Atlantic League.