Pride Week Ends with Drag Show and Parade

The annual Pride Week in Bangor is ending with a whole lot of sequins, glitter, and pizzazz!

This Friday, June 23rd, you can come cheer on Maine’s finest queens, kings, and all kinds of royals at the Sea Dog Banquet Hall for the Pride Drag show.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.

All ages are welcome, however, there will be alcohol present, so viewer discretion is advised.

For more information, you can visit the Health Equity Alliance website, or visit their Facebook.

If you’re interested in performing, you can contact Kate at [email protected]