Philbrook’s Walk-off State Winning Homer is our Play of the Week

Our Play of the Week this week, because you can’t do much better, is a walk-off, extra inning, state winning home run by Searsport’s Mitchell Philbrook. The Vikings 3-peat in class D baseball because of it. We received nearly 19 hundred votes in total. He received over 60 percent of them. Congratulations Mitchell our Play of the Week