Penobscot County Relay For Life

It’s a part of the world’s largest fundraiser for the on-going fight against cancer.

Relay for Life events are taking place across the state this weekend.

The Penobscot County Relay for Life drew hundreds to Victory Field in Old Town Friday night.

All attending for their own reasons, but the same reason.

“To celebrate and remember those who have fought the battle against cancer and to remember those who are no longer with us” said Matt Kennedy of the American Cancer Society.

“To help raise money in research for cancer. Every little bit helps” said Fran Doucette.

He, his wife Jan Doucette and family were there for their son Josh, he was diagnosed in 2015. He’s still fighting… now in the midst of a clinical trial..

“We need as much help as we can as a community as a nation to help stomp out cancer” said Jan.

His nieces were among those their showing support.

“Well this is my first time here and my goal is to raise money for the people with cancer and just really excited to see what’s going on” said Carsyn.

During the opening ceremonies a speech was given by Jessica Sargent.

Her father, Mike Openshaw, lost his battle with cancer last August..

“We will not let our actions be dictated by the hate and negativity cancer tries to bring into our world” she said to the crowd. “We will use these hardships as motivation and inspiration. We will celebrate, we will remember and we will fight back.”

“It felt really great, I mean it still feels like he is here with us” she said afterward. “It’s an amazing feeling to have the community and the support of everyone here today to be able to share my thoughts and my feelings and my experiences with them.”