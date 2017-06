Orland Woman to Prison for Stealing Money from Ellsworth Eye Care Facility

An Orland woman who embezzled more than $140,000 from where she worked as a financial administrator is going to prison for nearly a year-and-a-half.

57-year-old Carolyn Saunders was sentenced Friday in federal court in Bangor.

She pleaded guilty last fall.

Saunders was also ordered to pay back more than $92,500.

Court documents say she stole money from Coastal Eye Care and Surgery Center in Ellsworth from 2011 to 2015.

She did so by taking cash out of the bank deposits.