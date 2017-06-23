Nick Derba Selected as UMaine Head Baseball Coach

Nick Derba is named officially the UMaine head baseball coach. He served as interim head coach this past season.

The Black Bears went 25 and 29, this year, and Derba helped Maine on the wild ride to the America East Championship Round.

He’s been with the Black Bears for the past four seasons.

The players voiced their opinions on social media this week. This is the decision they and many around the state had hoped for. Nick spoke today about removing the interim tag from his title and moving forward…