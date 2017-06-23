New Skatepark Makes Its Mark on Bar Harbor

On the corner of Park and Main streets sits a more “concrete” skatepark in Bar Harbor.

Over the past ten years, community members have come together for one common goal.

“We really wanted to bring them a safer park here, and we’ve had a big changeover with board members and different people over the years, and everyone’s just volunteering and we’re really happy to be able to bring this top-of-the-line skatepark,” says volunteer, Katie Churchill.

The Mount Desert Island Skatepark Association organized and fundraised for almost a decade.

For Katie Churchill and her family, this was a dream come true.

“When we travel the country, we specifically look for skate parks and so we wanted to bring one back to our hometown.”

Churchill says it takes time for a plan like this to come to life.

So, when they hit a few bumps in the road, they weren’t surprised.

“Our fundraiser took longer than expected, but we were able to re-organize and come up with a new design which is this design.”

A few years ago, Pillar Associates visited the island to conduct meetings and see the space and when they did, they knew they couldn’t say no.

“When the builders got here, they were really inspired by the mountains and the ocean and they tweaked the design and made it even better.”

After plenty of triumph, perseverance, and commitment, bikers and skaters alike now have a place to call their own.