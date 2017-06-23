Man Charged With Manslaughter For OUI Crash That Killed 19 Year Old Passenger

Manslaughter charges have been filed against a man from Wayne in connection with a crash that killed another man last month.

Police say the crash happened on the North Road in Mt. Vernon when a truck driven by 21-year-old Tyler Goucher left the roadway and crashed.

A passenger, 19-year-old Ethan Russell of Wayne, died at the scene.

Another passenger and Goucher were seriously injured.

Police say Goucher was driving under the influence.

He’s also charged with aggravated assault…Goucher is free on bail.