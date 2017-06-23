Labor Leaders Gather in Brewer to Protest New Healthcare Bill

Eastern Maine labor leaders and health care providers gathered in Brewer this morning to give their thoughts on the new health care legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans yesterday.

The group is calling on Senator Susan Collins to oppose the plan.

They say the proposal would take away health care coverage from a large chunk of Mainers.

They also say Congressman Bruce Poliquin was too quick to act in voting for a similar version of the plan in the House.

Mark Lupinetti, a local Heart Surgeon says, “Research shows for every 176 people who lose insurance, there is one additional death per year. The proposed law would strip coverage from more than 110,000 people in Maine causing more than 600 additional preventable deaths annually. That’s twice as many as the number of Mainers who died last year from heroin and all other drug overdoses combined. So, congratulations Congressman Poliquin, you voted for something that’s worse for Maine then heroin.”

Senator Collins said yesterday while she has concerns about the Senate bill, she intends to use the weekend to read it over carefully before making a final decision.