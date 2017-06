Jackson Coutts Wins John Winkin Award as Maine’s Mr. Baseball

The senior high school all-star games played today in Waterville.

The John Winkin Award for Maine’s “Mr. Baseball” has been announced. It goes to Orono’s Jackson Coutts. Coutts led the Red Riots to their first state title since 1994, last weekend, and is headed to division one Rhode Island on a baseball scholarship.