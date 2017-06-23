Houlton Has New Pot Ordinance

The town of Houlton now has a marijuana ordinance.

It addresses cultivating, manufacturing, retail sales, testing and social clubs relating to recreational marijuana.

February is set as a date people would be able to submit applications to grow marijuana in Houlton.

The town must now agree on the ordinance.

“We really do believe we can manage this, we can put it up at the back part of the airport, certainly not the hold because we do have a very thriving economic develop program up there and other people who want to come up there in build facilities but there are some spaces along the back that would be a perfect place if they want to come and grow. Those things are going to be ruled by the ordinance.” Says Houlton Town Councilor, Jane Torres.

The ordinance has to go through three phases before it’s approved.

A public hearing is expected to take place next month.