Few AM Showers then Partly Sunny & Humid Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm sliding east across southern Ontario will pull a warm front through Maine tonight followed by the storms trailing cold front tomorrow morning. The combination of the storm to our north and the two fronts crossing the Pine Tree State will bring scattered showers and stray thundershowers to our region tonight and Saturday morning. As the warm front lifts off to our north a south to southwest breeze tonight and tomorrow morning will usher a rather muggy airmass up into our area. The skies will begin to brighten and the humidity will slowly fall later Saturday as the cold front drifts east into the Gulf of Maine. Low temperatures tonight will hold in the 60s, with high temps Saturday ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s across our region providing the skies turn partly sunny by early afternoon. Sunday will likely be a partly sunny and seasonably mild day, with possibly a stray shower in the afternoon as a disturbance aloft over the Great Lakes Region moves east towards New England. A weak front may kick off a scattered shower or two Monday as it slips southeast across New England otherwise the skies will be partly sunny and the temps will run in the low to mid 70s, which is a bit below normal for the later part of June.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with scattered showers and stray thundershowers, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 60s.

Saturday: Early showers possible then partly cloudy and humid, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a widely scattered shower possible and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist