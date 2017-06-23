EPA Program Seeks to Use Hospitals to Jumpstart Economy

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) – Waterville and Bangor are among 10 communities selected to participate in a federal Environmental Protection Agency program that seeks to use health care facilities to jumpstart the local economy.

The EPA program is called “Healthy Places for Healthy People” and it will employ a team of experts to help residents and health care facilities improve the community. The EPA says the effort will help improve public safety and infrastructure and grow jobs.

In Waterville, a coalition supported by MaineGeneral Health is slated to work with Colby College and other stakeholders to revitalize the downtown area. The Bangor effort will bring hospitals and health care organizations together to address local needs such as improving transportation and promoting business development.