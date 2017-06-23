Emera Maine Helps Osprey Families

Two osprey families in Aroostook County have found new homes thanks to Emera Maine.

Emera’s environmental team installed two nesting platforms during a transmission repair project over the winter.

Osprey nests can often be spotted on transmission lines and can pose a risk to the reliability of the line and crews who work around them.

Portions of the nesting materials were relocated to the new platforms in an effort to encourage the successful relocation of the nests and to prevent the ospreys from rebuilding on the transmission structures.