Chance to Paint Augusta Mural

People in Augusta have a chance to be a part of the city’s artwork.

Tomorrow, local artist Clint Pettengill is looking for community members to help finish his mural downtown.

The piece is located on a wall on Front Street next to the Kennebec River.

Pettengill says anyone is welcome to paint the mural which showcases Augusta’s history.

Painting will take place from 11 am to 3 pm.