Body Of Missing Boater Recovered From Square Lake

Game Wardens this morning recovered the body of a Fort Fairfield man who’s been missing since last week when the boat his group was in capsized on Square Lake.

43-year-old Eric Sherwood was fishing with three friends when their boat began taking on water in the windy conditions.

The body of 56-year-old Martin Chambers has already been recovered.

Authorities continue to search for 51-year-old Mark Chambers, who is presumed dead.

Wardens say the only person wearing a lifejacket was able to safely get to shore.