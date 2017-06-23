Blue Hill Fire Chief Retires after 61 Years with the Department

61 years of service to the community.

Denny Robertson is known by many in Blue Hill, working in various roles at the fire department over the years.

As he steps down from this post and moves on to the next chapter, he reflected on the people who helped make him a leader.

Blue Hill is the fourth biggest town in Hancock County.

Those who serve and protect it dedicate not only their lives but their time.

“This will be my 61st year.”

Meet Denny Robertson.

“I’ve held this honor long enough to make it a legacy that I have been the shortest Fire Chief in the state of Maine.”

“The shortest but the spunkiest?”

“…Well I’ve heard that too, ha,ha.”

Robertson will hang up his hat as Chief one week before his 77th birthday, leaving behind a tradition that began generations before him.

“35 as chief, my grandfather was a charter member in 1910, and my dad was a chief for 13 years in the 40s and 50s.”

“It’s hard to imagine having a fire apartment here without Denny Robertson.”

The staff at the Maine and Environmental Research Institute are just up the road from the department.

Veronica Young says Denny’s career and commitment to the community speaks for itself.

“Our bravest, our finest are out there risking their lives for us. And Denny has been a remarkable leader.”

“Those are big firefighter boots to walk in for whoever comes next.”

High praise for a humble man.

When reflecting on his career, Roberston looked to the men and women who supported him on and off the ladder.

“It isn’t really a fraternity. It’s more of a family. They’re just great people. They all reflect the same thing. The image coming from the mirror is the same with all of them.”

While he may be closing this chapter of his life, the halls of the fire department won’t be empty for long.

He’s stepping into the role of Batallion Chief, helping the department when he can in more of an administrative role.

Until then, he’ll have a little more time for the people who supported him at home.

“My wife Dolly. She’s a very patient girl.”

His advice to his fellow firefighters? Stick it out as long as you can.

And at the end of the day, always remember this.

“Family is the most important thing.”

A party will be held to celebrate Denny Robertson’s retirement this Sunday.

We’re told Matt Dennison will take over as Chief of the Blue Hill Fire Department.