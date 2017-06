Bangor Y Looking Hosting Community Needs Assessment Survey for the Community

If you live in the Greater Bangor Region, the YMCA wants to hear from you!

Now through July 31st, the Bangor Region YMCA is hosting an online community needs assessment survey to seek input from you.

If you tell the Y what you think this community needs to make it better, they’ll design and deliver new programs and services.

This survey should take no more than 5 minutes to complete.

To participate in the survey, visit www.BangorY.org.