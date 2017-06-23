Acadia Advisory Commission to Resume Meetings

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have announced the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission will be able to resume its meetings after September 1.

In May, the suspension of all advisory boards across the country was ordered while the Interior Department conducted a review.

The reinstatement comes days after Maine’s senators sent Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke a letter urging him to reconsider his decision to suspend the Acadia Commission.

The Senators say they are pleased the uncertainty regarding the future of the Commission has been resolved.