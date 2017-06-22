You Forgot, They Forgive: Amnesty Month at Bangor Public Library

Do you have library books that are past due?

Well, for the next month you can return them at no charge in Bangor.

The Bangor Public Library will be waiving overdue fines from next Monday through July 21st.

They’re also getting rid of any accumulated overdue fines on already returned materials.

Library staff say they want to encourage people to come back and enjoy their summer reading.

Hannah Young of the Bangor Public Library says, “We really want to boost membership back to the library. Summer is a great time to get back into things and read and check out all the other great offerings we have. So, families and kids and individuals to feel free to come back in and see what we have to offer, see the new space. And we want folks back in the door.”

You can visit the library’s website for more information.