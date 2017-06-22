Waterville Man Injured After Falling Down Embankment on Lawn Mower

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) – A Waterville man is in the hospital after his riding lawn mower tipped over, sending him down an embankment.

Waterville and Winslow fire Chief David LaFountain says the man went too far while driving on the steep embankment Wednesday morning and the mower tipped sideways. The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports the lawn mower got stuck in nearby trees and didn’t fall on the man.

Authorities transported the man to a local hospital, but LaFountain says he doesn’t know the extent of his injuries. Officials say the man may have a pre-existing health condition, so first responders took precaution.

Fire officials used an extrication strap to pull the lawn mower away from the area, as it was leaking gas from the fall.