UPDATE: One Man Dead Following Lincoln Explosion

A Lincoln man died in an explosion last night.

According to the Public Safety Department, family members say the victim had been experimenting with explosives in his basement for the past few months.

At about seven last night, something went off.

The man’s body was found in the basement.

His name will likely be released sometime today, according to authorities.

Officials say little damage was done to the Stanhope Mill Road home, and no one else was injured.

Members of the bomb team were called to the home to secure the area.

At around 12:45 this morning, what appeared to be a controlled explosion happened at the home.

About a half hour later, area residents were allowed to return to the area.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating