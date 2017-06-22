UPDATE: Kayaker Safe And Sound, Had No Idea Anyone Heard His Mayday

Coast Guard officials say the kayaker who sent out a mayday yesterday is safe and sound.

Officials received a Mayday call Wednesday morning from a man who said he had capsized off the coast of Milbridge.

This morning, we’re told a Game Warden heard a news report with the Mayday call, recognized the voice, and called the man who he knew to be staying in a cabin on Petit Manan.

The man had used a handheld radio to transmit his mayday, but the device was not waterproof….it stopped working, and he didn’t know if anyone had heard his distress call.

He told the warden he had capsized when a wave overtook his boat, but he was able to swim back to the island with the kayak and had no idea anyone was searching for him.

The Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol and other partner agencies searched more than 450 square miles over 18 hours.