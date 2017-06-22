Two Young Boys Charged with Arson After Pittsfield Fire

Investigators say two 12-year-old boys have been charged with arson, a class A felony, after intentionally lighting a home on fire in Pittsfield this morning.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says the fire was started with gasoline and a lighter.

One of the boys lived at the home on Higgins Road, the other was an acquaintance.

The home was destroyed.

They boys were the only ones home at the time.

They escaped safely but two family cats died in the fire.

The boys have been released into the custody of their parents and according to investigators will be tried through the juvenile system.

The fire was reported at 10:30 this morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the home, which was completely involved when they arrived according to Fire Captain Michael Havey.

The American Red Cross says their Disaster Action Team will ensure the family has shelter and other essentials.