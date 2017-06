Two Adults, One Juvenile Arrested For Crimes In Patten Region

Police say they’ve arrested two adults and one juvenile after a string of burglaries and thefts in the Patten area that took place for months.

24 year old Lacey Brackett of Sherman and 25 year old Nicholas Champagne of Patten were taken into custody on several warrants.

Police say additional charges are expected to be filed as the investigation develops.