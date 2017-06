The Results are In: Do You Think the 6 Member Committee Working on the Budget Should Meet Every Day until a Deal is Reached?

The results are in! We wanted to know:

Do you think the 6 member committee working on the budget should meet every day until a deal is reached?

RESULTS:

YES: 95% (590 VOTES)

NO: 5% (33 VOTES)

TOTAL: 623 VOTES

Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!