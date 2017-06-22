Sunny & Pleasant Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ve got beautiful weather on tap for our Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to around 80° for highs this afternoon. Clouds will be increasing during the night tonight as a warm front approaches the region. We may see a few showers late tonight mainly over areas south and west of Bangor otherwise expect dry conditions through the overnight hours for most locales. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.

A warm front will move through the state during the day Friday allowing warm and more humid air to move back into the region. As the warm front moves through, we’ll see plenty of clouds with the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. It looks like the showers and thunderstorms will be most numerous over northern and western areas. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs Friday afternoon. A cold front will then cross the state Friday night into Saturday morning keeping us with a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the overnight hours and into the first half of the day Saturday. As the front clears the state Saturday morning, showers will come to an end and we’ll see skies brightening up during the afternoon. Humidity will gradually drop during the day Saturday as well. Temperatures will be warm Saturday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds expected. A few showers will be possible over northern areas as an upper level disturbance moves across the area.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 74°-81°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible late mainly south and west of Bangor. Lows between 53°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous north and west of Bangor. Humid. Highs between 67°-77°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: A few morning showers possible then brightening skies. Turning less humid. Warm with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible over northern areas. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW