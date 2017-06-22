Science with Dr. Bob: Who’s Got the Sweet Tooth?

In today’s segment of Science with Dr. Bob, Joy and Wayne are learning about the genetics of taste.

Some people, because of genetics and genetic evolution, may experience starchy foods as being sweet, while others might not.

When we are eating the same foods, each of us has own unique flavor experience.

Genetics plays a role in a person’s perception of food, and this is particularly true when it comes to starchy food.

Starch is the most common complex carbohydrate in our diets, and because it is such a big molecule, our taste buds can’t taste it.

However, thanks to the enzymes in our saliva, we begin to break down starch into simpler sugars that taste sweet to us even in our mouths.

For more information about this experiment, and many others, you can visit Dr. Bob’s website at sciencewithdrbob.com