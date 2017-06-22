Scattered Showers and Storms and More Humid Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

As the ridge of high pressure that brought the fair and pleasant conditions to Maine today slips off to our east clouds ahead of a storm and its associated fronts will begin to slide back into our region tonight. The storm system bringing the clouds and eventually some scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine later tonight and tomorrow will slide from the Northern Great Lakes Region on northeast through southern Ontario and Quebec. As the storm moves northeast across south central Canada it will pull a couple of fronts through New England tomorrow and early Saturday. The storm’s warm front will bring a round of scattered showers and storms through Maine tomorrow as a more humid airmass returns to the Pine Tree State on a southerly breeze. Scattered showers will likely continue Friday night and early Saturday as the storm’s trailing cold front moves across our region. The skies will begin to brighten and the humidity will slowly fall later Saturday as the cold front drifts east through the Gulf of Maine. High temperatures Friday will run in the upper 60s at some coastal locals and in the 70s over the interior. Temps Saturday will range from the mid 70s to low 80s across our region providing the skies turn partly sunny by early afternoon. Sunday will likely be a partly sunny and seasonably mild day, with possibly a stray shower in the afternoon as a disturbance aloft over the Great Lakes Region moves east towards New England.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a light southwest breeze and a few late night showers west, with low temps in the mid 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and humid, with scattered showers and storms and a southerly breeze between 8 and 16 mph, with high temps in the upper 60s near the coast and 70s inland.

Saturday: Early showers possible then variably cloudy, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a widely scattered shower possible and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the low to mid 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist