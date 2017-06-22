Protestors Want Senator Collins to ‘Take A Stand’ Against Healthcare Bill

Senator Susan Collins could play a key role in the fate of the newly unveiled healthcare bill.

She has expressed concerns that the measure would cause many people to lose coverage.

But, protestors who included healthcare professionals, individuals with pre-existing conditions, and folks on medicaid say that’s not enough.

They gathered outside the Federal Building in Bangor this afternoon asking her to vote no.

Lori Loftin of the Maine People’s Alliance says, “She hasn’t come out to the public and said whether or not she is in support of this and we think that she could be a really easily reached and really swayed by what her constituents think because she believes in the will of the voters and if she does then she won’t support this bill.”

Collins offered to meet with the protestors after their demonstration.