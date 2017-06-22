Police Say Lincoln Man Was Building Bombs To Blow Up Tree Trunks

A Lincoln man died in an explosion in his home last night.

Police say family members told them 67-year old Robert Stuart had been experimenting with explosives in his basement for the past few months with the intention of blowing up tree trunks.

At about 7 last night – something exploded in his basement.

Members of the bomb team were called to the home, found other explosives, took them outside and destroyed them in the backyard.

Local, state and federal agencies are investigating.

Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland had this to say: “There is no concern for the public but obviously when you get this amount of explosives inside a home that have been homemade we need to obviously follow this up. So we have called in some federal counterparts to sort of track down his purchases, which was probably done over the internet, and to follow this up.”

No one else was injured.