Orono’s Koffman is Gatorade Maine Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year

The Gatorade Maine Track and Field Athletes of the Year announced this morning and Orono’s Jake Koffman is the boys winner. Koffman won multiple state championships, the New England title in the discus and took 3rd at the Nationals Outdoor meet where he PR’d in the discus.

Cheverus’ Emma Gallant of Portland won the girls award. Jake is headed to throw for Stanford in the fall.