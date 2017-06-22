NH Teen Arrested in Maine for String of Car Thefts Spanning Three States

A teenager from New Hampshire suspected of stealing cars in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont has been arrested in Waldo County.

Sheriff’s Deputies picked up the 14-year-old boy Tuesday evening outside some camps on Stevens Pond in Liberty.

Police say Monday he stole at least three cars – one of which he totaled – in Farmington.

We’re told he was originally driving a stolen car with New Hampshire plates before stealing two more cars to get away from police.

It’s unclear how the boy made it to Waldo County.

Police say he’s believed to have stolen cars in Vermont, as well.

The boy was taken to the juvenile detention center in Charleston.