Masons Donate Lodge to Education Group

A group of area Masons have made a selfless donation with best interests of their community in mind.

An event was held tonight to mark the charitable act.

The Composite Lodge in Lagrange is now the property of Legacy Inc.

The Masons who used to call it home donated it at the beginning of the month.

They will now combine with the lodge in Milo.

Legacy helps students that have for whatever reason had issues in a public school classroom and assists in paying tuition for them to attend a private christian school.

In addition to helping kids, the hope is that the building can become a social center for the community.

“You drive by this building on a daily basis sometimes it’s good to see that it’s not just your vacant, falling down around itself” said Mason Brad Harris. “It’s basically going to be used to better the community and better the youth in the community.”

“Legacy is all about building a brighter future one child at a time” said Legacy Board President Lisa Carter. “That’s our motto, that’s our mission. We believe that we can do that here. Everybody knows a strong family and a strong community makes for a great childhood and a great future for all of us and that we want to be a part of.”

Since 2011 Legacy has helped more than 60 students with their tuition.