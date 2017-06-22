Lawmakers Move Forward with Bill to Ban Hand-Held Devices while Driving

Lawmakers are driving forward with a bill that would ban handheld devices while operating a vehicle.

If this bill becomes law, some think it would make roads safer.

But others wonder how police would even enforce it.

Kathleen Jordan reports.

“she always texts and drives”

You may not want to admit it…

“I will ignore it, I will pull over. I’ll even chuck it in the back seat.”

But holding the phone with one hand on the wheel…happens to a lot of us.

“I definitely would talk on the phone, I wouldn’t text. But I’d talk on the phone if someone called me.”

A new law on its way would ban handheld use of any device while you’re driving.

“i have a teenager getting ready to drive and I have no problem with the policy being applied to all of us”

“distracted driving is certainly a problem with young kids. I’m certainly concerned about my kids.”

First time offenders would be fined $75. But the penalty would spike each time after that.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous, I think it’s just like a lot of other ways to fight revenue sources.

It passed the House and Senate, but some lawmakers hope to pump the brakes.

“people have to be responsible for their actions and can’t regulate every single move that everybody makes and at some point in time we have to say, enough is enough.”

But we found supporters who hope it drives forward.

“it’s easy to buy a 12 dollar device that will attach it to your windshield so you don’t have to hold it in your hand, I’d rather somebody pay 12 dollars then run into the back of my car.”