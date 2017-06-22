King, Collins React to Health Care Bill

Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

It would repeal tax increases Obama’s law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance – in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to push the measure through the Senate next week. But its fate remains uncertain.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans – both conservatives and moderates – have complained about it.

Maine Senator Angus King had this response: “All this week we’ve been hunting around here for the Republican health care bill, this morning we found it and I am kind of sorry we did because it’s pretty bad. It basically increases the cost of healthcare particularly for seniors, massively cuts medicaid, which supports people in nursing homes, disabled people, children, I mean, it is a really cruel bill. The president called the house bill mean, I think this one is cruel. And, it’s going to have a devastating effect economically in Maine, on our hospitals and on our rural health care system. And all of this in the name of a huge tax cut for the wealthiest Americans, I mean the top two percent are the ones that get the benefit. And really, to be taking health care away from disabled people. The elderly in nursing homes so very wealthy people can get a tax cut just doesn’t make sense for me.”

Meanwhile, the Communications Director for Senator Susan Collins had this to say: “Senator Collins will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend. She has a number of concerns and will be particularly interested in examining the forthcoming CBO analysis on the impact on insurance coverage, the effect on insurance premiums, and the changes in the Medicaid program. She has met with and heard the concerns of many Mainers about their health care challenges, and will continue to do so.”