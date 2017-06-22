Homeless Vigil Held In Portland On Wednesday

In Portland members of the group Homeless Voices For Justice held their annual summer solstice vigil in Tommy’s Park yesterday. Calling for protections for homeless people.

They argue that when homelessness increases in the summer, it puts more of a strain on the services to care for them.

And while winter can be deadly for those without a home, summer poses a serious threat as well.

“A lot of times they have to carry all their belongings with them, they have no storage facilities, and so if you’re carrying everything you own in the middle of the summer, it’s possible to become exhausted and heat exhaustion.” Says Jim Devine

Each year, the group uses the longest day of the year to point out those dangers.

It’s also calling on lawmakers to devote more money to caring for the homeless.