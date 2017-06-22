Homeland Security Expands Number of Foreign Temporary Worker Visas

The Department of Homeland Security has expanded the number of foreign temporary worker visas available this fiscal year.

Maine businesses that rely on those workers during their peak summer and fall seasons are rejoicing.

The country had reached its cap of 66,000 visas in March – which left many businesses in the state’s hospitality industry concerned about filling their workforce demands.

Yesterday, Homeland Security announced it would expand the number of H-2B seasonal guest worker visas issued this year.

Maine’s Restaurant and Inkeepers Associations are applauding the decision.

They say many of these workers have been coming here for years to do the jobs that these industries can’t find Mainers to do.

“Right now, as they start this process back up, a lot of these folks won’t be able to come here until later on in July. So we still are impacted up until then, but we’re hopeful that a lot of them will be able to get in toward the end of July and they’ll be able to stay throughout the fall season,” said Steve Hewins, CEO & President of Maine Restaurant Association & Maine Inkeepers Association.

We’re told an additional 2,000 workers are now eligible to work in maine on temporary visas. The visas are valid for six months.