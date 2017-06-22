Home Lost In Auburn Fire Wednesday Night

A home burned to the ground in Auburn Wednesday night.

The homeowner was able to escape.

Crews spent hours putting out hot spots on Youngs Corner Road.

Firefighters say several factors made this fire a tough one to put down.

“We had the power lines that were involved, we had the buildings that were relatively close, it was going enough where it was generating its own wind as well so we were dealing with 20 to 30 mile an hour winds at the same time, so that and just trying to get the water here was the biggest obstacle.” Says Battalion Chief Dean Milligan