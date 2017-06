Hermon’s Hailey Perry Named Miss Maine Softball

The Miss Maine Softball award went to Hermon’s Hailey Perry. The Hawks’ catcher is headed to UMaine to play softball this fall. Hailey hit .576 this season in the PVC scoring 22 runs with 22 RBI. She’s the second straight Hermon player to win the award. Karli Theberge won it last year.