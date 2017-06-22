WATCH LIVE

Haggie Pratt Named Associate Head Football Coach at John Bapst, Mt. View’s Search is on

Jun 22, 201710:32 PM EDT
Sports

Haggie Pratt is the new associate head football coach at John Bapst. Pratt has been Mt. View head coach for the last four seasons, after 5 years at Nokomis, and 12 seasons at Dexter. Haggie says leaving the Mustangs is a very tough decision. He expects Mt view to be good again this year, the school is currently searching for a new coach. With Bapst head coach, Dan O’Connell’s, promotion to Athletic Director, Pratt’s experience will be a big gain for the Crusaders. He calls it the right time to make a move and says he is excited to get started.

