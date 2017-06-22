Haggie Pratt Named Associate Head Football Coach at John Bapst, Mt. View’s Search is on

Haggie Pratt is the new associate head football coach at John Bapst. Pratt has been Mt. View head coach for the last four seasons, after 5 years at Nokomis, and 12 seasons at Dexter. Haggie says leaving the Mustangs is a very tough decision. He expects Mt view to be good again this year, the school is currently searching for a new coach. With Bapst head coach, Dan O’Connell’s, promotion to Athletic Director, Pratt’s experience will be a big gain for the Crusaders. He calls it the right time to make a move and says he is excited to get started.