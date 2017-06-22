Governor LePage Says He’ll Approve House Republican State Budget Proposal

After weeks of gridlock, House Republicans have brought forth a budget proposal that has the full support of Governor LePage.

He calls it responsible and says he’ll sign off on it if lawmakers pass it.

Despite saying that he would not sign a budget that surpassed $7 billion dollars in spending, Governor LePage says he will approve House Republicans’ $7.055 billion dollar spending package.

That package would repeal the 3%t surcharge on Maine’s highest earners.

It also includes $125-million dollars in education funding- up from the original $20-million dollar figure.

It would also implement education reforms, including a voluntary statewide teacher contract pilot program.

But even with the governor’s support, the package will face a particular challenge when it’s presented to the House of Representatives.

“We need to get to 101 votes in the house- and that’s going to be by a combination of republicans and democrats, which is probably going to be more unusual than we usually see. We’re going to have to bring forward enough republicans on this budget because I suspect that democrats will lose some of the democrats on their side and so I think that this is a budget that brings forward a reasonable amount of folks from both sides so we can get to 101, and I think that’s important,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Minority Leader.

The proposal is currently being analyzed by the six-member legislative committee tasked with assembling a state budget.

A budget needs to be passed by the end of this month to avoid a government shutdown.