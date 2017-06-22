Forest Service Cautions Against Unsanctioned Burn Permits

The Maine Forest Service continues to ask people to avoid using third party burn permit sites online.

Officials say these permits are non-sanctioned and a permit should be acquired through regular channels.

Kent Nelson of the Maine Forest Service says, “We really want people to use our system. There are still some privately owned systems that are issuing burn permits and we’re just trying to let them know that this is not safe and that they should either get a handwritten burn permit from their local town fire warden or use the state’s online burn permit system.”

Nelson says many people use third party sites because it’s cheaper.

He thinks the $7 fee for a permit should be re-assessed by Maine lawmakers.