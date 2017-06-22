Fire Breaks Out in Westbrook Apartment Wednesday

Fire broke out in an apartment complex on Dana Court in Westbrook.

Neighbors took cell phone video of the flames shooting from the building before firefighters arrived.

No one was inside the building at the time.

But those who lived nearby say the scene was chaotic.

“I was running inside cause someone said there was somebody upstairs so I’m banging on the door and then finally the cop comes and he just kicks the door and then we started screaming then got back out and he pulls the girl out then all of a sudden there was an explosion and it went up pretty quick it went up real quick.” Says Witness Kelly Fogg

No injuries reported.

Investigators believe improperly discarded smoking materials started the fire.