Fatal Crash in Sedgwick Wednesday Night

A Deer Isle woman died Wednesday night, after a car crash in Sedgwick.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year old Samantha Hutchinson was on Caterpillar Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m..

She was passing a line of traffic when her vehicle hit an SUV making a left hand turn into a driveway.

Hutchinson was ejected from her vehicle, according to authorities. She died at the scene.

The two people in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.