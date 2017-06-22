Fairfield Antiques Store Owner With History of Code Violations Cleaning Property Again

The owner of an antiques store in Fairfield who’s spent years dealing with code violations has been given an extension to clean up his property.

Robert Dale owns Maine 201 Antiques.

He was issued a code violation in mid-April and given two months to comply.

The town manager says he’s made a significant effort to do that, but couldn’t meet the deadline.

She says because of his cooperation, Dale now has two more weeks to come into compliance.

Last year Dale paid the town nearly $36,000 in fines and fees to settle issues about previous code violations.

Town officials took him to court because furniture, tools and other items blocked exits in his store, making for fire hazards.